Kuwait Shines In Bahrain Motorcycle Championship
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, April 27 (KUNA) -- Kuwait International Motorsports Club Team Director Sheikh Sabah Dawood Al-Sabah on Sunday praised the team's achievements in the Bahrain Motorcycle Championship for the 2024-2025 season.
In a statement to KUNA, Al-Sabah said that the team showed exceptional skills and strong determination to secure advanced positions throughout the seven rounds that began in October 2024 and concluded with the final round on April 25, 2025.
He highlighted the brilliance and consistency shown by team leader Ali Bushehri, who won first place in the (600cc) category, while Mohammed Al-Zaidan came second in the same category.
He also pointed out that Saud Al-Torah won first place in the (1000cc) category, strengthening the team's dominance in the championship, in addition to honoring racer Jassim Zaman in the (Outlaw 6 drag racing) category. (end)
