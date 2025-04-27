403
Qatar Continues Action With Partners For Full Ceasefire In Gaza - PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, April 27 (KUNA) -- Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdurrahman affirmed on Sunday continuing action with partners in Egypt and the United States for the second phase of the ceasefire in Gaza to fully achieve the deal.
Speaking at a press conference with his Turkish peer Hakan Fidan in Doha, Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdurrahman said Qatar is keen on implementing the full deal, including the release of all hostages and the withdrawal of the Israeli occupation forces, despite obstacles.
He stressed the need of mobilizing regional and international efforts for an immediate return of partners to achieve the deal; came into effect on January 19.
He said "Qatar opposes using starvation and humanitarian aid as a weapon against Palestinian people in Gaza".
He went to say that they Qatar continues "its efforts with partners to end the war in Gaza."
He elaborated that efforts must be made with allies to compel the Israeli occupation forces to allow the entry of humanitarian aid.
He voiced deep concern over the collapse of the ceasefire deal in Gaza and Israeli occupation's resumption of its assaults that resulted in further casualties, destruction, and aggravated the suffering of more than two million Palestinians.
On Syria, the Qatari Premier welcomed the steps in restructuring the state and enhancing rapprochement and unity among all Syrian parties in a manner that paves the way for achieving national peace, security, stability, and building the state.
He reaffirmed continued support in communication and coordination with sisterly and friendly countries for peace endeavors in Syria.
Meanwhile, Fidan said that strategic coordination between Qatar and Turkiye contributes in supporting stability and development in the region.
Today's meeting dealt with violations committed by the Israeli occupation forces in Gaza, Fidan said.
The top priority is to revive the ceasefire deal, which has been suspended, and deliver humanitarian aid to the Strip, he noted.
The Turkish top diplomat called for putting pressure on the Israeli occupation for the implementation of the ceasefire deal.
On Syria, Turkish minister said current sanctions on the country impede achieving stability, stressing that Ankara would make efforts with partners, including Qatar, to lift these sanctions. (end)
