Katie Hornor Captivates At International Impact Book Awards, Secures Dual Wins For The Flamingo Advantage

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a night brimming with inspiration, celebration, and vision for the future of entrepreneurship, the International Impact Book Awards Grand Gala in Phoenix honored acclaimed author, keynote speaker, and business strategist Katie Hornor , along with her daughter Kirsi Hornor, illustrator of the work, with dual prestigious awards for the transformative book The Flamingo Advantage : How to Leverage Unique, Stay Relevant and Change the World.

Hornor's groundbreaking work was recognized in two competitive award categories: Business of Marketing and Branding Excellence and Business of E-Commerce and Online Entrepreneurship.

Held at the Courtyard Phoenix Downtown, the black-tie event brought together thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and top authors from around the globe to celebrate excellence in literary impact. Delivering remarks from the stage, Hornor captivated the audience with a compelling illustration that reinforced her core message: the power of leveraging one's God-given uniqueness to live your purpose successfully in life and business.

Drawing from her signature flamingo metaphors, Hornor challenged the audience to lead with authenticity, go big with their unique voice, and boldly take their message to the world-values that increasingly resonate with today's business leaders seeking more than just profit.

Hornor's double win at the awards underscores the growing influence of her message within both the business and literary worlds-and positions her as an in-demand speaker for stages seeking transformational leadership, marketing innovation, and faith-integrated business principles.

The Flamingo Advantage offers a fresh and actionable approach to business and marketing, seamlessly blending faith-based foundations with proven strategies. Entrepreneurs and organizational leaders alike have leveraged her insights to unlock greater impact, loyalty, and marketplace relevance-all without sacrificing their values.

Beyond her role as an award-winning and best-selling author, Katie Hornor is a seasoned keynote speaker, TEDx speaker , business strategist for high-ticket events, and the creator of the The Flamingo Advantage® framework. Her unique blend of warmth, humor, and practical strategy makes her a standout choice for event organizers looking to inspire action and equip audiences with tools for lasting success.

For more information about Katie Hornor, keynote bookings, or her award-winning work, visit katiehornor.

The International Impact Book Awards celebrate authors who are shaping industries, communities, and cultures through the written word. Each year, the Grand Gala in Phoenix honors these changemakers and inspires continued excellence across diverse fields. For a complete list of winners or additional event information, visit internationalimpactbookawards.



