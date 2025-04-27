Michael Mccumber Closes Record-Breaking Sale Of Naples Beachfront Estate

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a historic transaction, Michael McCumber of The McCumber Group at Gulf Coast International Properties has successfully brokered the sale of one of the largest and most prestigious beachfront estates in the continental United States. Located in the exclusive Port Royal area, this transaction sets a record-breaking benchmark for the neighborhood.Spanning approximately 15 acres with 800 feet of direct Gulf frontage, the estate offers a truly rare opportunity. This sale underscores the continued demand for generational properties in Naples' most coveted neighborhood, renowned for its privacy, waterfront estates, and exceptional lifestyle.“Port Royal is undergoing a remarkable transformation, with the $100 million reconstruction of its private beach club driving a new era of luxury living,” said Michael.“By closing this record-breaking deal, we've once again raised the bar.”Michael McCumber has successfully sold 2170, 2200, and 2340 Gordon Drive.McCumber, with the support of Anthony Caraballo, expertly managed the in-house transaction with the utmost confidentiality, ensuring privacy for all parties involved. Their brokerage, Gulf Coast International Properties, fully supports their commitment to achieving exceptional outcomes for their clients. Local attorney Kevin Coleman of Coleman Yovanovich Koester serves as trustee on the buyer's side, and local attorney Mark Price of Roetzel & Andress is legal counsel to the seller.Michael was entrusted with the challenge of finding a needle in a haystack. Leveraging global outreach, deep-rooted local relationships, and a quiet marketing approach, he successfully fulfilled the seller's goal of passing their family estate on to a new owner - someone ready to leave their own mark on such a meaningful property.“It's been an honor to facilitate this extraordinary transaction,” said McCumber.“With four decades of experience in Port Royal, I'm proud to continue shaping the future of this community - always upholding our emphasis on discretion, professionalism, and integrity.”About Michael McCumberMichael's connection to Port Royal dates back to when he worked as a maintenance man at the Port Royal Club at age 15. He later founded Marine Management Yacht Services, building strong relationships with residents by managing their yachts and private charters. In the 1990s, he transitioned to real estate and co-founded Gulf Coast International Properties in the early 2000s. Over the years Michael McCumber has consistently broken records, earning a reputation as a trusted local expert.For more information, contact Kevin Coleman of Coleman Yovanovich Koester at 239-435-3535.

