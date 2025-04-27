Gulf Coast International Properties® Principal Timothy P. Savage And The Agency's Chris Resop Close Historic $85 M Sale

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Agency's Chris Resop along with Gulf Coast International Properties(GCIP) Principal Timothy P. Savage proudly announce their representation of the seller in the record-breaking sale of 575 Admiralty Parade West, Port Royal, for an extraordinary $85,00,000. Timothy P. Savage and Chris Resop also represented the buyer, billionaire businessman and philanthropist, David Hoffmann.The sale was the highest price ever recorded for a single family residence in the history of Collier County as well as the highest price for a non-beachfront single family residence in the county, according to MLS statistics*.Hoffmann, founder of the Hoffmann Family of Companies (HF Companies) and a Missouri native, is currently ranked #1750 on Forbes' esteemed 'World Billionaires' list for the fourth consecutive year. In 2024, he held the #1945; this year, he ascended to #1750 with an estimated net worth of $2B. As one of America's leading entrepreneurs, Hoffmann launched his career in 1989 with the founding of Chicago-headquartered DHR Global, a leading global executive search and leadership advisory firm. His real estate revitalization efforts, spearheaded through Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate (HCRE), encompass properties in Naples, Fla; Winnetka, Ill.; Augusta, Mo.; Mackinac Island, Mich.; and Avon, Colo.-collectively valued at over $1 billion. Since the 2024 Forbes ranking, HF Companies has added more than 10 new companies to its expanding portfolio.Equally notable are Mr. Hoffman's philanthropic endeavors, which support a wide range of causes including healthcare, youth development, and the arts. He and his family provide financial support and actively serve on the boards of renowned nonprofits such as Boys & Girls Club of Collier County, Breakthrough T1D, the Everglades Foundation, and Naples Players Community Theater, among others.Mr. Hoffmann's new residence at 575 Admiralty Parade West is a true masterpiece. With stunning wide water views, this 17,202 square foot legacy Port Royal home is situated on nearly 2 1⁄4 lots with 250 feet of Naples Bay frontage. The exquisite residence is designed for grand-scale entertaining with spacious open living spaces throughout, breathtaking water views from nearly every room, and includes 8 exquisitely designed bedrooms, and 10 1⁄2 luxurious bathrooms. The estate showcases meticulous craftsmanship and timeless architectural elegance.Timothy Savage shared,“This is an extraordinary property that sets a new benchmark for single-family home sales in Port Royal. Collaborating with Chris [Resop] was a true pleasure-his expertise and dedication were instrumental in bringing this historic deal to fruition.”Chris Resop added,“Tim and I were thrilled to work together on this landmark sale. Properties of this caliber highlight the exceptional opportunities in Naples, and Tim's skill and professionalism delivered a truly seamless experience for our client.”David Hoffmann concluded,“It was a pleasure working with Tim and Chris on this transaction. Their professionalism and expertise were outstanding. From start to finish, the process was handled with white-glove care , delivering a truly bespoke experience. I look forward to working with him again in the future.”About Gulf Coast International PropertiesLocally owned and operated, Gulf Coast International Propertiesis a premier real estate firm specializing in luxury real estate in Naples, Florida. The award-winning company has been recognized by Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate, a worldwide collection of top brokers representing the finest luxury properties around the globe. The firm has over 100 years of combined experience in the local market.For more information, please contact:Vicki Tracy, COO at (239) 572-3799 or ...*Statistics verified at the time of writing.

