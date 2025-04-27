Marc Dubrick, Grace Alexander Win St. Anthony's Triathlon

Alexander crossed the tape in 1:56:35.09 to win the women's race, despite an unfortunate encounter with a stingray as she entered the water. She persevered, making her fourth St. Anthony's Triathlon attempt the best one yet.

""This is huge because obviously St. Anthony's is a great venue. They put on a great race," Alexander said. "They are very generous – a $10,000 prize is huge. I'll be able to pay the rent a little bit."

Matthew McElroy finished second among the men in 1:42:43.93 and Andrew Shellenberger was third in 1:44:14.53.

"I just want to say thank you to everybody and I actually have my parents here with me (from Chicago)," said Dubrick who lives in Boulder, Colo. "It's always fun racing here in St. Pete. The race played out exactly how I wanted it to."

For the women, Alexander won by more than 34 seconds. Rounding out the podium, Lisa Becharas, last year's women's champion, finished in second place in 1:57:00.87 and Jodie Stimpson came in third in 1:57:32.95.

The Olympic-distance event has a reputation throughout the triathlon community as an essential race for any triathlon resume. For the second consecutive year, the race was designated a Florida State Championship Race by USA Triathlon.

In the Sprint Triathlon (750m swim, 20K bike, 5K run), the top three women were Avalyn Thompson (1:02:37.88), Jennifer Casson (1:02:57.68), Lucrezia Gowdy (1:04:28.00), and the top three male finishers were Jhonnatan Daza (57:54.14), Alcides De Quesada (58:43.80), Troy Llanos (59:05.02).

The Sprint Triathlon also is part of the 2025 USA Paratriathlon National Qualifier Series. Craig Vogtsberger came in first in that group.

The Olympic- and Sprint-distance triathlons and the Meek & Mighty Triathlon, which took place Saturday, were named to lists of top U.S. races this year. More than 3,000 amateur and professional athletes participated in the races.

"We had an excellent field, exceptional sponsors and, of course, the absolute best fans and volunteers who supported this incredible event," said Patrick McGee, Triathlon manager and race director.

Dates for next year's 43rd St. Anthony's Triathlon will be announced soon. Registration for the 2026 event will open later this year.

