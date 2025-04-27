Rony Jabour To Address Workplace Safety Challenges At NSC Congress & Expo 2025 In Denver

Rony Jabour proudly holds his Excellence in Education Award on stage at the prestigious Education 2.0 Conference in Dubai, celebrating his impactful contributions to education and safety training worldwide.

Rony Jabour delivers an inspiring speech at the Education 2.0 Conference in Dubai, honoring educators and emphasizing the transformative power of education in creating opportunities and saving lives.

Rony Jabour captivates the audience at Build Safe Connection, sharing his mission to transform workplace safety and inspire industry innovation.

Rony Jabour

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rony Jabour, founder of United Safety Net and a nationally recognized leader in occupational safety education, is scheduled to speak at the National Safety Council (NSC) Congress & Expo 2025 in Denver, Colorado. The event, which will take place from September 12 to 18, is expected to draw more than 15,000 attendees, including safety professionals, policymakers, and executives from across the United States and abroad. Registration for the Congress opens on May 13.Jabour's presentation, titled "Building Bridges: Enhancing Workplace Safety for Workers in the U.S.", will focus on strategies to create safer environments for workers across all sectors, with a particular emphasis on strengthening communication, leadership, and cultural understanding within diverse workforces.With more than 15 years of experience in occupational safety and over 50,000 workers personally trained, Jabour brings a practical perspective informed by personal tragedy. As a child, he lost his father to a workplace accident - an event that shaped his lifelong commitment to improving safety standards in industries where risks are often high and preventive measures sometimes overlooked.“Safety isn't just a checklist or a policy - it's a mindset that must be embraced by everyone, from the boardroom to the job site,” Jabour said in an interview.“Our goal is simple: every worker deserves to go home safe, every single day.”Born in a small town in Brazil, Jabour immigrated to the United States and pursued academic excellence while working in the field. He holds two master's degrees from Texas University in Risk Management and Safety & Health, as well as advanced certificates in Risk Analysis and Leadership & Management from Harvard University.Throughout his career, Jabour has received multiple recognitions, including being named a "40 Under 40 Rising Star" by the National Safety Council and one of the Top 100 Leaders in Education. These honors reflect not only his technical expertise but also his ability to build connections across a wide range of industries and communities.In addition to founding United Safety Net, Jabour is the creator and organizer of Build Safe Connection, the largest U.S. event focused on construction safety and immigrant workers. Last year, Build Safe Connection gathered over 300 construction company owners, marking it as a landmark event in advancing immigrant worker safety initiatives in the United States.The workplace safety landscape is evolving rapidly, with companies facing new pressures from changing regulations, increasing workforce diversity, and the integration of technologies such as AI-driven safety monitoring and predictive analytics. Experts warn that organizations that fail to adapt their safety strategies risk exposing workers to greater harm and falling behind industry standards.According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 5,400 fatal workplace injuries were recorded in the United States in 2023, with construction, transportation, and warehousing among the most hazardous sectors. Disparities remain, with immigrant and minority workers facing disproportionate risks in many industries.Jabour's advocacy stresses the importance of inclusive safety systems that serve every worker equally. "Safety is not about PPE; it's about going back home safely every day," he said.At the NSC Congress & Expo, Jabour is expected to present case studies, leadership frameworks, and actionable strategies aimed at bridging gaps in communication, trust, and cultural understanding - issues that he believes are fundamental to building sustainable safety cultures."Technology can support us, but people create safety cultures," Jabour said. "If we fail to connect with our workers - if we fail to listen, to teach, and to lead - no amount of technology will compensate for that gap."As workplace risks evolve and workforce demographics shift, Jabour's message resonates with a growing urgency. His participation at the NSC Congress & Expo 2025 not only highlights his role as an influential safety leader but also signals a broader movement toward rethinking how companies approach worker protection in the modern era.Attendees of Jabour's session are expected to gain not only practical tools but also a renewed understanding of the leadership role required to foster true, lasting cultures of safety across all industries.

