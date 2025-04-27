New Look, New Record: KLN Rebrands

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Supporting UNICEF HK with 286-Child Coin Toss for The GUINNESS WORLD RECORDSTM Attempt

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 April 2025 – KLN Logistics Group Limited (“KLN”; Stock Code 0636) today announced the official launch of its rebranding initiative with a grand event held at its Hong Kong Headquarters. 286 children from various schools across Hong Kong collaborated to attempt the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS TM Title for“Most People Playing Heads or Tails Simultaneously”. The children learned about the history of coins and Hong Kong's development before using the coins to decorate a special sculpture, demonstrating KLN's commitment to supporting Hong Kong Committee for UNICEF (“UNICEF HK”), reflecting its international presence and dedication to diversity and inclusion.

From left: GUINNESS WORLD RECORDSTM Official Adjudicator; Vic Cheung, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of KLN; Judy Chen, Chairman of UNICEF HK; and Hon Bing-wah, Hong Kong designer and artist.

This event is a key component of KLN's rebranding, embodying the KLN's long-standing commitment to community care and sustainable development. Vic Cheung, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of KLN, said,“KLN firmly believes that corporate development and social responsibility go hand in hand. Through this event, we aim to unite the community, demonstrate our commitment to supporting the community through concrete actions, and improve the living conditions of vulnerable children around the world, creating a brighter future for them.”

The event inspired children by instilling the belief that each of them has the power to make a difference. Not only did they participate in a world record attempt, but their act of placing coins at the base of the“Token of Appreciation” sculpture symbolizes that every young person can contribute to making the world a better place. It underscores that no effort is too small to support the survival, development, protection, and participation rights of children worldwide. This initiative also highlights the shared commitment of KLN and UNICEF HK to advancing global child health, nutrition, sanitation, education, and other related rights. Through their involvement, these children are making a meaningful impact, drop by drop, towards creating positive change in the world.

Token of Appreciation: A Symbol of Goodwill, Reflecting Hong Kong's Spirit

To commemorate this occasion, KLN commissioned renowned Hong Kong designer and artist Professor Hon Bing-wah to create a sculpture titled“Token of Appreciation”, with each coin representing a small token of gratitude contributing to a larger expression of thanks. The Chinese name also carries profound meaning, symbolizing the“abundance” goodwill (“yu” in Chinese) generated from the donated coins collected by UNICEF HK – coins that are no longer in circulation or exchangeable – to benefit the community, embodying the spirit of finding joy in helping others. The designer intentionally incorporated the word“yi” (meaning“intention” or“meaning” in Chinese), expressing gratitude and also echoing the Cantonese word for“good fortune” (“yu yi”), symbolizing auspiciousness. This sculpture will be permanently displayed in the lobby of the Kerry Cargo Centre, where KLN's Headquarters is located.

The fish-shaped sculpture, meticulously crafted with various international coins, draws inspiration from bronze fish-shaped currency from the Yin-Shang Dynasty. It symbolizes abundance and prosperity, recalling Hong Kong's origins as a fishing village and celebrating its transformation into a global financial hub. The coins, forming the fish's scales, create a shimmering effect, resembling stars in the long river of history, reflecting Hong Kong's unity, perseverance, and forward-looking spirit. It commemorates the achievements of past generations and inspires future ones. The overall fluid and harmonious design embodies a continuous flow of energy, signifying Hong Kong's unwavering core values amidst change and its soaring progress through continuous development.

Ms. Judy Chen, Chairman of UNICEF HK, expressed her gratitude to KLN for the donation made in conjunction with this event to support children in need worldwide. She stated,“This donation will be used to support UNICEF's work in child health, nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene, education, and other child rights-related areas globally, creating a better future for children in need.”

This event fully demonstrates KLN's commitment to strengthening community ties, promoting sustainable development, and encouraging innovative thinking, creating greater value for clients and the community. KLN will continue to serve its clients with excellence and actively give back to society. KLN is also committed to empowering its clients to reach new heights of success through its comprehensive logistics solutions.

Vic Cheung concluded,“Looking ahead, KLN will continue to uphold the belief of 'leadership through action,' serve the community with humility, and collaborate with all sectors to build a better Hong Kong.”

Vic Cheung (centre), Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of KLN; Judy Chen (fifth from the right), Chairman of UNICEF HK; Hon Bing-wah (fifth from the left), Hong Kong designer and artist; together with other officiating guests.