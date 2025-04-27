Swiss Franc Surge Sparks Bets On Negative Interest Rates

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Swiss franc has soared to a decade high against the dollar as investors rush for shelter from the global trade turmoil, sparking bets that the country's central bank will have to lower interest rates to zero or below to curb the currency's rise. This content was published on April 27, 2025 - 11:11 6 minutes Financial Times

The currency, historically a financial market haven because of the Alpine country's political and economic stability, reached near-record strength against the dollar this week, with the greenback sinking close to CHF0.80 for the first time since the franc's shock appreciation in 2015.

That has put policymakers in a bind, as they seek to restrain the currency to support the export-heavy economy without provoking a backlash from the United States, which has already threatened Switzerland with high tariffs.

Those“cross-currents” put the central bank in a“staggeringly difficult” position, said Kit Juckes, chief FX strategist at Société Générale.

“The Swiss government doesn't want major disinflationary pressures coming at it again, and so they're frustrated,” he added.

Deflation risk

Yields on short-term government debt have dipped into negative territory in recent days as traders bet that the Swiss National Bank (SNB) will respond with interest rate cuts. Two-year Swiss yields, which reflect expectations for interest rates, traded marginally below zero on Friday.

The rapid appreciation in the franc risks a deflationary shock for Switzerland, say analysts, exacerbated by the growth impact of US President Donald Trump's trade war.

At 31%, the“reciprocal” tariffs placed on Swiss goods earlier this month - before being suspended for 90 days - exceed the levies on the EU. Switzerland relies on US consumers for more than 10% of exports.

