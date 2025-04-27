Swiss Canton Elects First Woman Council Chief

Deutsch de Hans Dörig ist neuer Bauvorsteher von Appenzell Innerrhoden Original Read more: Hans Dörig ist neuer Bauvorsteher von Appenzell Innerrhode

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Swiss canton of Appenzell Inner Rhodes has for the first time elected a woman as head of the local government. This content was published on April 27, 2025 - 15:23 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Angela Koller will succeed Roland Inauen as Landammann (equivalent to mayor) and director of education following the council vote on Saturday.

Angela Koller prevailed against three competitors. While two of them received significantly fewer votes, it was closer between Koller and the candidate of the important cantonal trade association. In the end, however, Koller also prevailed against Pius Federer.

