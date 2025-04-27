Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Swiss Canton Elects First Woman Council Chief

2025-04-27 02:08:21
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss canton of Appenzell Inner Rhodes has for the first time elected a woman as head of the local government. This content was published on April 27, 2025 - 15:23 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Deutsch de Hans Dörig ist neuer Bauvorsteher von Appenzell Innerrhoden Original Read more: Hans Dörig ist neuer Bauvorsteher von Appenzell Innerrhode

Angela Koller will succeed Roland Inauen as Landammann (equivalent to mayor) and director of education following the council vote on Saturday.

Angela Koller prevailed against three competitors. While two of them received significantly fewer votes, it was closer between Koller and the candidate of the important cantonal trade association. In the end, however, Koller also prevailed against Pius Federer.

More More Appenzell Inner Rhodes: the last Swiss canton to give women the vote in 1991

This content was published on Feb 2, 2021 While women in Switzerland were allowed to vote in 1971, those of canton Appenzell Inner Rhodes had to wait until 1990.

Read more: Appenzell Inner Rhodes: the last Swiss canton to give women the vote in 199

