Italian Tycoon Emerges As Lead Investor For CK Hutchison Ports -
CK Hutchison declined to comment. The port facilities at the strategic waterway account for about 4% of the total value of the deal. CK Hutchison's founder tycoon, Li Ka-shing, is expected to make more than $19 billion in cash. CK Hutchison has faced an increasing barrage of criticism from China on its decision to sell most of its $22.8 billion port business to BlackRock. The deal has become highly politicized as the conglomerate is thrust into the crosshairs of an escalating China-U.S. trade war.
Gianluigi Aponte (Italian / MSC Founder)
