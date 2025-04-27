Egypt's Al-Sisi Briefs Hungarian Parliament Speaker On Gaza Efforts, Praises Bilateral Ties

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met with László Kövér, the Speaker of the Hungarian Parliament, in Cairo on Sunday to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues.

The meeting was also attended by the Speaker of Egypt's House of Representatives, Hanafy Gebaly.

According to the presidential spokesperson, President Al-Sisi welcomed the Hungarian speaker, expressing appreciation for the strategic partnership between Egypt and Hungary, which he noted is based on strong historical ties between the two countries and peoples.

He affirmed a mutual keenness to develop this partnership across various fields, including parliamentary cooperation, to serve the common interests of both nations, the Egyptian Presidency spokesperson, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, stated.

The spokesperson added that President Al-Sisi commended the momentum in parliamentary cooperation, stressing the importance of the role played by both parliaments in enhancing dialogue and coordination on issues of common interest. He also highlighted their role in supporting efforts to achieve shared goals, particularly in economic cooperation.

He also praised Hungary's role in supporting Egypt within various European Union institutions and commended the ongoing understanding and coordination between the leadership of both countries, based on mutual respect and achieving common interests.

The spokesperson noted that President Al-Sisi reviewed Egypt's efforts aimed at achieving a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. He stressed the need to intensify efforts to ensure the resumption of the ceasefire agreement's implementation and the exchange of hostages and detainees, in addition to enforcing the delivery of sufficient humanitarian aid to address the catastrophic situation faced by Palestinians in the Strip.

For his part, Speaker Kövér expressed appreciation for what he described as Egypt's vital role in achieving regional security and stability. He noted Hungary's keenness to enhance cooperation with Egypt at various levels, considering it a key partner for Hungary and the European Union in the Middle East region.

Kövér also praised Egypt's pivotal role in addressing regional issues affecting European security, particularly in restoring calm in the region, preventing the expansion of regional conflict, and combating illegal migration and terrorism.