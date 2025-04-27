Egypt's President Al-Sisi, Australia's Governor-General Discuss Bilateral Ties, Gaza

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met with the Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia, Sam Mostyn, at the Ittihadiya Palace in Cairo on Sunday to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and regional issues, particularly the situation in Gaza.

An official ceremony marked Mostyn's arrival, including the playing of national anthems and an inspection of the guard of honour.

According to the presidential spokesperson, extended talks were held between the delegations of both countries. President Al-Sisi welcomed the Governor-General on her first visit to Egypt, noting it coincides with the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, reflecting the depth of historical ties.

President Al-Sisi commended the contributions of the Egyptian community in Australia and their role within Australian society, pointing to the prominent positions held by some Australians of Egyptian origin as embodying the strong relations between the two peoples.

Egyptian Presidency spokesperson, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, added that the meeting affirmed the mutual importance of enhancing economic, trade, and investment cooperation. President al-Sisi highlighted investment opportunities in Egypt for Australian companies, particularly in clean energy production, green hydrogen, agriculture, tourism, technology industries, mining, and the Suez Canal Economic Zone. He stressed Egypt's focus on localising industries and boosting productive capacity.

Discussions also covered enhancing cooperation in food security, including potential joint projects for livestock breeding and fattening and related industries in Egypt. Mechanisms for facilitating Egyptian exports to Australian markets, alongside cooperation in culture, education, and tourism, were also examined.

Governor-General Mostyn concurred with President Al-Sisi on the need to boost Australian investment in Egypt, adding the importance of cooperation in cultural investment, especially regarding museums, given the high regard for Egyptian culture among Australians, according to the spokesperson.

The meeting also addressed regional and international developments, primarily the situation in the Gaza Strip. The leaders reviewed Egypt's efforts towards achieving a ceasefire, securing the exchange of hostages and detainees, ensuring sufficient humanitarian aid access, and rejecting the use of starvation as a weapon or collective punishment against Palestinians.

Both leaders reaffirmed the necessity of reconstructing the Gaza Strip in line with the relevant Arab-Islamic plan. They also stressed the importance of advancing towards a two-state solution and establishing a Palestinian state based on international legitimacy resolutions as the sole path to achieving lasting peace and stability in the region.

Governor-General Mostyn affirmed Australia's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and its strategic partnership with Egypt. She expressed appreciation for the current momentum in relations and hoped her visit would further advance joint cooperation, stressing Australia's full support for Egypt's ongoing efforts to restore regional stability.

At the conclusion of the meeting, President al-Sisi invited the Governor-General to attend the opening ceremony of the Grand Egyptian Museum, an invitation the Australian official welcomed.