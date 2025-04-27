Egypt Foreign Minister Urges Calm In Calls With India, Pakistan After Kashmir Attack

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Badr Abdelatty, held phone calls on Saturday with his Pakistani and Indian counterparts, urging calm and restraint following a recent terrorist attack in Kashmir, while also discussing bilateral relations.

In his call with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Abdelatty discussed developments in the South Asian region following the attack. Minister Abdelatty emphasised the importance of calm, de-escalation, and self-restraint at this critical juncture, aiming to spare the region further tensions and support security and stability, according to details provided about the call.

During the discussion on recent regional developments, DPM/FM Dar firmly rejected what he described as India's baseless allegations, condemned its unilateral actions, and false propaganda against Pakistan. He reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to safeguarding its national interests while promoting regional peace and stability.

Separately on Saturday, Abdelatty held a phone call with Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India's Minister of External Affairs. Abdelatty offered condolences for the victims of the terrorist attack in Kashmir, expressing Egypt's solidarity with the government and people of India. He reiterated Egypt's complete rejection of all forms of terrorism and extremism.

In the call with Jaishankar, the Egyptian Foreign Minister also stressed the importance of working to achieve calm and self-restraint at this critical stage to prevent the situation from escalating further, in support of the region's security and stability. The two ministers exchanged views on developments in South Asia in light of the attack's repercussions.

Bilateral relations were also a focus of both conversations.

During the call with Dar, Abdelatty praised the long-standing bilateral relations between Egypt and Pakistan. He expressed his commitment to continuing joint cooperation between the two countries and advancing bilateral relations, stating his aspiration to open new horizons for developing the partnership for mutual benefit. Both leaders discussed avenues to enhance Pakistan-Egypt bilateral cooperation.

In his discussion with Jaishankar, Minister Abdelatty also praised the bilateral relations between Egypt and India. He stressed their commitment to continuing joint work to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries in various fields for the benefit of both peoples.

For his part, the Indian Foreign Minister expressed his deep appreciation for a phone call made by Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi to the Indian Prime Minister on April 24, in which he offered condolences regarding the terrorist incident in Kashmir. Jaishankar praised the historical ties between Egypt and India, stressing his aspiration to continue joint cooperation to support the long-standing bilateral relations between the two countries.