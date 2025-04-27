Najma Walk Partners With Concord Hotels To Manage Hospitality Services At New Cairo Project

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Najma Walk Developments has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Concord Hotels and Resorts to manage and operate hospitality services at Najma Walk, the company's latest project in New Cairo.

Mahmoud Shalaby, a board member of Najma Walk Developments, said:“This partnership supports our vision of maximizing Najma Walk's investment value by offering premium hospitality services.”

Mohamed El Namaky, a board member of Najma Walk Developments, emphasized the company's commitment to delivering a project that embodies the concept of smart investment. He added that partnering with Concord Hotels and Resorts would help realize the company's vision of creating a fully integrated experience, enhancing the project's overall value and ensuring strong investment returns for clients.

Fellow board member Montaser Abdel Baki noted that Najma Walk includes commercial, medical, and administrative units, as well as a hospital offering medical tourism services, all located in one of the most prime areas of New Cairo. Spanning over 12,000 sqm, the project is being developed around three main pillars aimed at creating a comfortable and practical environment for visitors and investors alike.

Mohamed Kadry, another board member of Najma Walk Developments, highlighted that the first phase of the project is scheduled to launch in the second quarter of this year, offering flexible payment plans tailored to meet a wide range of customer needs.

Steve Locke, Chairperson of Concord Hotels and Resorts, commented:“We look forward to delivering an exceptional hospitality experience at Najma Walk, a project distinguished by its unique architectural design that stands out as a major attraction for investors. We are confident that Najma Walk will open new horizons for expansion and strengthen our presence in the promising Egyptian market.”

Locke added that Concord Hotels and Resorts currently manages the Concorde El Salam Hotel in Cairo, with 320 rooms, the Concorde El Salam Hotel in Sharm El-Sheikh, with 725 rooms, and the Concorde Hotel in Marsa Alam. The group has also signed management and operation agreements for other key projects, including Sun Capital, G-Bay Sokhna, and now, Najma Walk in New Cairo.