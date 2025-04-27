Urbnz Developments Achieves 40% Construction Milestone At Axis Three Business Mall

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Urbnz Developments announced that construction progress at Axis Three Business Mall, located in the Northern Extensions area of 6th of October City, has reached 40%.

Islam Mostafa, Founder and Chairperson of Urbnz Developments, stated that the company is progressing ahead of schedule to mitigate the impact of rising costs. He emphasized that this proactive approach enhances Urbnz Developments' ability to expand confidently and maintain stability in the coming period.

Mostafa explained that Axis Three Business Mall is the company's first venture in the real estate development sector. The mixed-use commercial, administrative, and medical project is strategically positioned in a high-density area, ensuring strong occupancy rates upon completion.

He revealed that the project is being developed in collaboration with a leading contracting company recognized for its proven track record and commitment to delivering high-quality work according to established standards.

“Collaborating with a skilled and experienced execution partner is crucial to ensuring the project meets agreed specifications and achieves the highest quality standards,” Mostafa said.

He also noted that Urbnz Developments plans to soon partner with a specialized facility management and property management firm to further enhance the project's investment value, ensure top-quality operations, and maximize returns for clients.

Mostafa announced that a new phase of Axis Three Business Mall is currently being launched, offering units in various sizes with flexible payment plans designed to meet different customer needs.

Looking ahead, he pointed out that Urbnz Developments plans to expand its footprint with new investment-focused projects in the West Cairo area. The company also intends to eventually diversify into the residential sector and the North Coast, aligning with its strategy to provide a wide range of real estate products that address evolving market demands.