11Th Gulangyu Poetry Festival Opens With Flair

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) Starting this weekend, the annual poetry ceremony–the 11th Gulangyu Poetry Festival–arrives as scheduled, heralding the opening of a romantic chapter of verses from across the sea. From April 26 to May 2, Gulangyu, the Piano Island will be steeped in poetic ambiance. Prominent literary figures including famous writer and“People's Artist” Wang Meng, renowned poets Shu Ting and Zang Di, experts and scholars from institutions including Peking University, as well as poet representatives from France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Colombia, Argentina, and other countries, will join poetry enthusiasts for a poetic rendezvous, sharing a feast of poetic culture and their reflections on poetry and the world.













According to the organizers, this year's Poetry Festival, themed“Our Island Our Poetry,” adds a rich cultural atmosphere and poetic charm to the Piano Island through various activities including an opening concert, International Poetry Exchange and Sharing Session–“Sharing the Light of Poetry”, Piano Island Concert–“Sharing Verse and Song”, Poetry Anywhere Door–“Sharing Encounters with Poetry”, and Coffee Friends Poetry Reading Session–“Sharing the Sound of Poetry”. These diverse activities aim to foster international cultural dialogue of Gulangyu and show Gulangyu's unique appeal as a World Heritage Site to the global community. Notably, all events are open to the public for free reservation–citizens and tourists can make online reservations through the“Music Island Gulangyu” or“Gulangyu Music Hall” mini-programs on WeChat.



















The opening concert held on the evening of April 26 will blend poetry culture, Tang Dynasty heritage, and Maritime Silk Road traditions, featuring internationally renowned poets, musicians, artists, and performance groups in a cross-cultural celebration of verse and music.







The opening ceremony is divided into four sections:“Poetry Rhythm”,“Wave Initiation”,“Tide Surge”, and“Ocean Chant”. The concert will open with the“Gulangyu Rhythmic Collection”, inviting the audience into a world of splendid ethnic charm. With a vibrant mixture of poetry recitation, drum beats, traditional music, and singing voices, Performer Lu Yinuo will deliver a passionate recitation of the classic poem“Invitation to Wine,” immersing the audience in a poetic realm while illuminating the light of cultural heritage inheritance.

In the three following sections, wonderful performances including“Egret Whispers and Heart Tides”,“Poetry Expressing Youth”,“Ice-Crossed Desert”, and“Children's Voices in Rhythm” will take the stage in succession. The famous baritone and President of the Shanghai Conservatory of Music, Liao Changyong, will deliver heartfelt renditions of multiple classic songs including“The Guitar of Abruzzi”,“No Longer Love You”,“The Last Song”, and“The Magic”. With his magnetic voice and rich timbre, the audience will be transported into a poetic realm, reliving deep emotions etched into time.

At the concert venue, attendees can create personalized poetic souvenirs by participating in the“Poetry Imprinting Workshop”, where they can select their favorite poetic verses and imprint them onto Xuan paper or bookmarks using traditional woodblock printing or hand-rubbing techniques. Visitors can also experience the intangible heritage of lacquer fan craftsmanship, creating lacquer fan works that incorporate calligraphic poetry.

During the Poetry Festival, Chinese and foreign poets, using poetry as a medium, will gather at the“Sharing the Light of Poetry–International Poetry Exchange and Sharing Session” and attend multiple themed salons including“Poetry and Truth–Discussing Xie Mian's Message to Young Poets 'Stay Innocent, Stay True'”, collectively appreciating each other's creations, sharing emotions, thoughts, and cultural connotations behind poetic works, and enhancing mutual understanding and recognition.

The“Sharing Verse and Song–Piano Island Concert” will also present continuous splendid performances, with internationally renowned musicians hosting pipe organ performances, opera shows, accordion solos, piano solos, and other performances at iconic venues such as Gulangyu Music Hall and Gulangyu Organ Arts Center, bringing citizens and tourists both visual and auditory delight.

This year's Poetry Festival will be not only a celebration of literature but also a vibrant cultural and tourism experience. Supporting activities such as“Sharing Encounters with Poetry–Poetry Anywhere Door” and“Sharing the Sound of Poetry–Coffee Friends Reading Session” will make Gulangyu the most poetic place of Xiamen during the May Day holiday. Flash events, City Walks, and other activities will allow citizens and tourists to experience Piano Island's poetic atmosphere and engage in humanistic and poetic interactions, igniting commercial buzz, human warmth, and the vitality of daily life over the Piano Island.

This event is jointly guided by the China Writers Association and Xiamen Municipal People's Government, hosted by Administrative Committee of Xiamen Gulangyu- Wanshishan Scenic Area, Xiamen Federation of Literary and Art Circles, Shi Kan Magazine, and Chinese Poetry Society, and organized by Xiamen Daily.