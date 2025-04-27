403
Indian Navy Conducts Anti-Ship Missile Launches In Arabian Sea
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Indian Navy has successfully conducted multiple anti-ship missile launches in the Arabian Sea, demonstrating its capabilities in delivering long-range precision strikes.
In a statement published on X, the Indian Navy said, "Ships undertook successful multiple anti-ship firings to revalidate and demonstrate readiness of platforms, systems and crew for long-range precision offensive strike."
The statement added that the Indian Navy stands ready to combat and protect the country's maritime interests anytime, anywhere, and in any event.
