Indian Navy Conducts Anti-Ship Missile Launches In Arabian Sea

2025-04-27 02:01:42
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Indian Navy has successfully conducted multiple anti-ship missile launches in the Arabian Sea, demonstrating its capabilities in delivering long-range precision strikes.
In a statement published on X, the Indian Navy said, "Ships undertook successful multiple anti-ship firings to revalidate and demonstrate readiness of platforms, systems and crew for long-range precision offensive strike."
The statement added that the Indian Navy stands ready to combat and protect the country's maritime interests anytime, anywhere, and in any event.

