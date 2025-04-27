403
Amir, Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council Chairman Discuss Strengthening Ties
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to enhance and develop them with the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the sisterly Republic of Sudan, Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah Al Burhan.
This came during a phone call His Highness the Amir received today from the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of Sudan.
The two sides also discussed key regional and international developments of mutual interest.
