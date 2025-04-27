Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Amir, Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council Chairman Discuss Strengthening Ties

Amir, Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council Chairman Discuss Strengthening Ties


2025-04-27 02:01:42
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to enhance and develop them with the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the sisterly Republic of Sudan, Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah Al Burhan.
This came during a phone call His Highness the Amir received today from the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of Sudan.
The two sides also discussed key regional and international developments of mutual interest.

MENAFN27042025000067011011ID1109478094

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search