Amir Receives The Turkish Foreign Minister
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly Republic of Turkey, at his office in Lusail Palace this morning on the occasion of his visit to the country.
During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the strategic relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to strengthen and develop them. They also discussed the most prominent regional and international developments, particularly those in the Gaza Strip, the occupied Palestinian territories, and Syria.
