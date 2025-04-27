Amir, Chairman Of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council Discuss Bolstering Cooperation Relations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to enhance and develop them with Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the sisterly Republic of Sudan HE Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah Al Burhan.

This came during a phone call HH the Amir received today from the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of Sudan.

The two sides also discussed key regional and international developments of mutual interest.