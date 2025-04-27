Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
'Build Your House' Exhibition Kicks Off Monday In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The "Build Your House" Exhibition (BYH Qatar) is set to kick off on Monday at the Qatar National Convention Centre and will continue until May 1, 2025.

In a statement on Sunday, Nextfairs, the organizer of the exhibition, highlighted that the event showcases the Mostashari Program, which offers visitors the opportunity to benefit from free, personalized consultations with industry experts.

The program is designed to provide essential tips on home construction, including architectural design, material selection, and obtaining permits, the statement read.

In addition, the expo features the participation of over 30 speakers, including architects, designers, and academics, who will address 25 diverse topics ranging from sustainable and smart homebuilding solutions to the future of home construction.

