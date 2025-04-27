Joint Statement By Qatar, Peru On Avenues For Bilateral Cooperation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Stemming from the deep-rooted ties of friendship and cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Peru, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met in Doha on Sunday with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Peru, HE Elmer Schialer Salcedo, who is on an official visit to the State of Qatar.



Both sides shared perspectives on a range of regional and global issues of common concern, affirming the importance of advancing the de-escalation process toward a lasting peace in the Middle East.



HE the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Peru highlighted the State of Qatar's pivotal role as a key mediator in resolving conflicts and consolidating peace, as manifested in its significant contributions in multiple conflict zones, foremost of which is its effective role in facilitating the recent Gaza ceasefire deal that was signed on January 19, 2025.



In addition, the two sides expressed their satisfaction with the deep understanding reached through the mechanism of the third round of political consultations convened in Lima on January 15, 2025, as well as in the previous meetings held within this framework, which contributed to enhancing the bilateral dialogue.



The two parties deliberated on a broad range of topics of shared interest, including economic and trade relations, political and consular affairs, cooperation in youth and sports, cultural exchanges, healthcare, tourism development, and food security.



They explored avenues for shoring up development projects and identified new domains for cooperation that aim to deepen the bilateral relationship.



Furthermore, both sides expressed their satisfaction with the concrete outcomes achieved during the visit and reaffirmed their commitment to continue working together to drive cooperation forward in a manner that serves the interests of both countries.



In conclusion, HE the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Peru expressed his profound gratitude to HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs for the generous hospitality, warm reception, and the productive talks that beefed up the relations between the two countries.



