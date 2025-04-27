Qatar-UK Strategic Dialogue Manifests Strength Of Bilateral Relationship: Former UK Wales Secretary

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

London: Former Secretary of State for Wales HE Alun Cairns has affirmed that the Qatar-UK Strategic Dialogue is a highly consequential event, particularly amid the developments unfolding on the global stage.



Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), His Excellency highlighted that this dialogue is an extremely significant event that manifests the strength of the relationship between the UK and Qatar.



Qatar is the closest partner to the UK, as the two nations share mutual respect and understanding even in terms of the most difficult issues, he added.



Cairns pointed out that Qatar's investments in the UK are focused on the most advanced technologies, thereby reflecting the confidence and reassurance that the UK demonstrates towards Qatar.