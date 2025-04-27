Qataris Exempted From Albania Entry Visa Until December 31

Doha: Qatari nationals wishing to visit the Republic of Albania are exempted from entry visas during the period from April 15, 2025 to December 31, 2025, an official from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Consular Affairs Department has said.

