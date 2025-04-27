Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qataris Exempted From Albania Entry Visa Until December 31

Qataris Exempted From Albania Entry Visa Until December 31


2025-04-27 02:00:48
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatari nationals wishing to visit the Republic of Albania are exempted from entry visas during the period from April 15, 2025 to December 31, 2025, an official from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Consular Affairs Department has said.

MENAFN27042025000063011010ID1109478075

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search