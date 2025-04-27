Morr Inks Cooperation Agreements With Ngos

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) has inked cooperation agreements worth nearly 617,000 US dollars with four NGOs.

The agreements were inked with the Agency for Rehabilitation Assistance & Development of Afghanistan (ARADA), Cordaid, the Humanitarian Assistance Association (HAA) and the Afghanistan Future Development Association (AFDA).

MoRR said in a statement under the agreements, the organisations would spend the money in cash assistance, construction of clean drinking water networks, vocational training and distribution of raw materials in eastern Nangarhar and southwestern Khost provinces.

The ministry added the projects would benefit 1,328 returning families and 50 internally displaced households.

Earlier, MoRR had inked similar agreements with various NGOs, benefiting thousands of families.

