WFP May Halt Air Relief Services In Afghanistan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News

KABUL (Pajhwok): The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has warned its air relief operations in Afghanistan could be suspended due to severe funding shortfalls.

WFP wrote on its X handle:“When roads end, @WFP_UNHAS takes over - flying aid workers to the hardest-to-reach places in #Afghanistan .

“Now, flights may stop due to a massive funding shortfall,” the UN agency said, adding it urgently needed 10.5 million US dollars to keep flying in 2025.

Last week, WFP had announced it needed $25 million in aid to support the Afghan refugees returning from Pakistan by the end of the year.

On April 23, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) called on the international community and donor organisations to continue their vital humanitarian support for the Afghan people.

The mission estimated 22.9 million people in Afghanistan would require emergency assistance this year.

