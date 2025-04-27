Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
WFP May Halt Air Relief Services In Afghanistan

WFP May Halt Air Relief Services In Afghanistan


2025-04-27 02:00:27
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has warned its air relief operations in Afghanistan could be suspended due to severe funding shortfalls.

WFP wrote on its X handle:“When roads end, @WFP_UNHAS takes over - flying aid workers to the hardest-to-reach places in #Afghanistan .

“Now, flights may stop due to a massive funding shortfall,” the UN agency said, adding it urgently needed 10.5 million US dollars to keep flying in 2025.

Last week, WFP had announced it needed $25 million in aid to support the Afghan refugees returning from Pakistan by the end of the year.

On April 23, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) called on the international community and donor organisations to continue their vital humanitarian support for the Afghan people.

The mission estimated 22.9 million people in Afghanistan would require emergency assistance this year.

kk/mud

MENAFN27042025000174011037ID1109478069

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search