Man Dies, 2 Wounded In Logar Traffic Accident

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

PUL-I-ALAM (Pajhwok): One person died and two others were injured when a speedy vehicle skidded off the road and overturned in central Logar province, an official said on Sunday.

Police spokesman Ahmadullah Anas told Pajhwok Afghan News the accident took place on Kabul-Logar highway in Kolangar area today.

He said one person lost his life and two others were wounded in the mishap.

Security forces evacuated the injured to the Logar provincial hospital, according to Anas, who blamed the accident on reckless driving and high speed.

