Anti-Poppy Campaign Begins In Ghor

2025-04-27 02:00:27
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

FEROZKOH (Pajhwok): A campaign to destroy poppy fields has begun in western Ghor province, an official said on Sunday.

Police spokesman Maulvi Abdul Rahman Badri told Pajhwok Afghan News the poppy eradication campaign began today from Dolina district that will be extended to other districts and will continue until the illicit crop was completely destroyed.

Badri asked people to avoid cultivating and trafficking drugs, otherwise they will be dealt with legally

Previously, officials had announced the destruction of several yama factories and thousands of kilograms of crystal meth, a type of drug.

