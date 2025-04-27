Water Supply Network Costing 16M Afs Kicks Off In Ghor

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

FEROZKOH (Pajhwok): Construction of a safe water supply project has been launched in western Ghor province, which will benefit 700 families, an official said on Sunday.

In the opening ceremony, Irrigation Director Mullah Rahmatullah Amani said this project will cost 16 million afghanis in Deh Haji village of Charsada district.

The water supply project launched today is funded by the Ministry of Energy and Water.

About 700 families will be provided with clean drinking water and people problems would resolve after completion of the water supply network, he added.

“Water is the substance of life that we must appreciate, and each of us must refrain from consuming too much water so that we do not miss out on this blessing from God”.

Some residents of Chahar Sada district welcomed the construction of the water supply project and hoped it will be completed as soon as possible and their problem will be solved.

