Above 306,000MT Of Goods Transported Via Railways Last Week

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): About 306,765 metric tonnes of goods were transported through railways from four Afghan ports last month, the Ministry of Public Works (MoPW) said on Sunday.

On its X handle, MoPW spokesman Mohammad Ashraf Haqshenas wrote these transportations took place during March 21 to April 18.

It said 237,166 tonnes of goods were transported through Hairatan Port, 19,559 tonnes via Aqina Port, 39,786 tonnes through Torghundi Port, and 10,254 tonnes via Khawaf-Herat, totaling 306,756 metric tonnes.

The shipments included 29,771 tonnes of transit and export goods, mostly quinoa, potatoes, dried fruits and pomegranate juice.

According to the ministry, as the level of exports and imports through railways increase, it creates job opportunities, surges national revenues and put the country on the path to economic stability, development, and self-sufficiency.

Previously, nearly 358,085 metric tons of goods were transported via railways from Afghanistan's four ports.

