Nangarhar Families Pardon Each Other, End 9-Year-Old Feud

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): A nine-year-old feud between two families in Behsud district of eastern Nangarhar province has been resolved through the mediation of local officials, tribal elders and religious scholars.

Borders and Tribal Affairs Director Hafiz Rahmatullah Ghazni told the reconciliation gathering that the enmity surfaced nine years ago in a wedding ceremony.

He said one person was killed and five others were wounded from both sides.

He assured all such disputes were being resolved in the province through the mediation efforts of tribal elders and religious scholars.

Meanwhile, Malik Jahanzeb Momand, a tribal elder from Nangarhar and a participant in the council, said that numerous jirgas had been held over time between the two families, and ultimately both sides forgave each other.

He added in the presence of everyone, written agreements were taken from both parties, a fair decision was made, and they reconciled.

Speaking on behalf of both families, Rahimdal Khan said they had endured great hardship during these nine years and would now strive to live together peacefully and prevent such conflicts from arising again.

Hundreds of major and minor feuds have been turned into friendships across the country since the re-establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).

