10 Alleged Poachers Detained In Samangan

2025-04-27 02:00:26
AIBAK (Pajhwok): Ten people have been arrested over hunting birds in Hazrat Sultan district of northern Samangan province, an official said on Sunday.

Police spokesman Hashmatullah Rahmani told Pajhwok Afghan News these individuals were arrested in Qara Sai village of Hazrat Sultan district last night.

He said three hunting guns, some ammunition and birds were seized from them. The suspects are under investigation.

The government has repeatedly stated that hunting wildlife is prohibited in the country and no one has the right to hunt wildlife in the country, and has asked people to try to prevent the extinction of wild animals and rare birds and to refrain from hunting them.

hz/ma

