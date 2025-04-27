CE Meets Zhuhai Officials To Advance Cooperation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MACAU, April 27 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today called for joint efforts to advance Macao-Zhuhai cooperation and foster Macao-Hengqin integrated development. That is particularly in relation to developing Hengqin into a high-standard open zone with Chinese characteristics, and that complements the strengths of the“One country, two systems” principle.

Mr Sam made the remarks in a meeting in Zhuhai with the Secretary of the Zhuhai Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Mr Chen Yong, and the Mayor of Zhuhai, Mr Wu Zetong.

The Chief Executive this afternoon led a delegation of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government on a visit to Zhuhai, as the first leg of his visit to three mainland cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, namely Zhuhai, Zhongshan, and Jiangmen.

The meeting also discussed effort to strengthen Macao-Zhuhai cooperation and jointly advance the second-phase development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

During the meeting, the Chief Executive expressed gratitude to the Zhuhai CPC Municipal Committee and the Zhuhai Government regarding their long-standing support for the development of the MSAR, and for the Cooperation Zone, noting that the Zhuhai authorities have provided substantial support for Macao's appropriate economic diversification. He hoped Zhuhai would continue supporting the new-term MSAR Government's initiatives.

Mr Sam went on to say that Macao's active participation in the development of the Greater Bay Area, and deeper integration into national strategies, were key drivers for the city's appropriate economic diversification and sustainable growth. Given Macao's proximity to Zhuhai, the MSAR Government highly values practical collaboration between the two cities, added Mr Sam.

The delegation's afternoon visit witnessed Zhuhai's strengths in high-tech industries. Mr Sam said he looked forward to enhancing Macao-Zhuhai and Macao-Hengqin synergies in this sector. Both cities also have significant potential in developing integrated international cultural-tourism projects and international aviation hubs. Mr Sam urged closer coordination to align development strategies and achieve complementary advantages.

Macao has extensive links with Portuguese-speaking countries, making it a platform for trade cooperation between China and those countries, and has global connections spanning four continents. Zhuhai could further leverage Macao's unique advantages in order to attract foreign investment, and boost the Greater Bay Area's international competitiveness.

Other members of the MSAR Government delegation attending the meeting included: the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Mr Tam Vai Man; the Commissioner-General of the Unitary Police Service, Mr Leong Man Cheong; the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive's Office, Ms Chan Kak; the Director of the Policy Research and Regional Development Bureau, Mr Cheong Chok Man; the President of the Board of Directors of the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute, Mr U U Sang; and the President of the Civil Aviation Authority, Mr Pun Wa Kin.

Other officials present were: the Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the People's Government of Guangdong Province, Ms Chen Liwen; and member of the Standing Committee of the Zhuhai CPC Municipal Committee and Director of the United Front Work Department, Mr Guo Caiwu.

Prior to the meeting, the delegation visited the Zhuhai Hi-Tech Industrial Development Zone, touring a semiconductor technology company to learn about the city's semiconductor industry and to exchange views on artificial intelligence development. The delegation later inspected the Zhuhai Grand Theatre, to learn about plans for cultural-tourism projects.

The delegation then travelled to Zhongshan, arriving in the evening, and will start from Monday the Zhongshan and Jiangmen legs of its visit.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.