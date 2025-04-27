APP INVESTOR DEADLINE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces That Applovin Corporation Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Securities Class Action Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, April 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm ofannounces that purchasers or acquirers of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) securities between May 10, 2023 and February 25, 2025, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”), have until Monday, May 5, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the AppLovin class action lawsuit. Captioned Quiero v. AppLovin Corporation, Inc., No. 25-cv-02294 (N.D. Cal.), the AppLovin class action lawsuit charges AppLovin as well as certain of AppLovin's executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS : AppLovin engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content.

The AppLovin class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period created the false impression that AppLovin's enhanced AXON 2.0 digital ad platform, in addition to its“cutting-edge AI technologies,” would more efficiently match advertisements to mobile games, in addition to expanding into web-based marketing and e-commerce. In truth, AppLovin was exploiting advertising data from Meta Platforms and using manipulative practices that forced unwanted apps on customers via a“backdoor installation scheme” which inaccurately inflated installation numbers, and, in turn, its profit figures, the complaint alleges.

The AppLovin class action lawsuit further alleges that on February 26, 2025, analyst research reports emerged stating that AppLovin was reverse engineering and exploiting advertising data from Meta Platforms. The reports further alleged AppLovin was utilizing manipulative practices to artificially inflate their own ad click-through and app download rates, such as by having ads click on themselves or utilizing design gimmicks to trigger forced shadow downloads, erroneously inflating installation numbers and, in turn, its profit figures, the complaint alleges. On this news, the price of AppLovin shares fell by more than 12%, the AppLovin class action lawsuit alleges.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS : The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired AppLovin securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the AppLovin class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the AppLovin class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the AppLovin class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the AppLovin class action lawsuit.

