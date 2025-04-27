Bishop T.D. Jakes Announces Plan To Install Touré Roberts And Sarah Jakes Roberts As Next Senior Pastors Of The Potter's House

Today Jakes unveils historic leadership shift, entrusting a legacy years in the making as he ushers in a new era and expands his global mission

DALLAS, April 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a deeply symbolic Sunday announcement , Bishop T.D. Jakes-globally recognized faith leader, cultural influencer and founder of The Potter's House-unveiled his plans to appoint Pastors Touré Roberts and Sarah Jakes Roberts as senior pastors of the Dallas-based megachurch. This milestone moment signifies a sacred generational handoff within one of the world's most influential churches, while affirming Bishop Jakes' commitment to evolving ministry leadership for the future. Their appointment will happen later in 2025.

"For nearly 50 years, I've had the honor of connecting with and serving the local and global community as a pastor, global faith leader and unwavering truth teller," Jakes said. "As I enter my 50th year in the public spotlight, I recognize the urgent need to address more challenges of our time, particularly the looming threat of a disappearing middle class, social unrest and closing opportunity gaps. This pivotal moment calls me to focus on a legacy of economic empowerment, serving as a bridge between community, culture, and corporate alliances to help position our nation for a stronger future. Elevating Pastor Touré and Pastor Sarah as the new senior pastors of The Potter's House, we will honor our rich history while embracing a future that demands innovative, ministry for the coming age. This elevation is not a departure but a rebirth. I will never stop preaching and will continue to minister. This moment isn't an ending, it's an expansion. We are not only passing a mantle we are multiplying impact. Leadership is not static, it is dynamic. It demands the courage to evolve."

Bishop Jakes and Pastor Touré and Pastor Sarah released a public letter available here , expressing the spiritual and strategic thought behind the transition.

Sunday's announcement follows a season of profound transition for Jakes, including a widely publicized health emergency he suffered in November 2024, which he spoke about in detail during an exclusive on The TODAY show and the culmination of the International Leadership Summit (ILS), a signature global gathering he launched over two decades ago. Themed "Changing of the Guard," this final ILS served as a prophetic prelude to this very moment. Held April 10–12, 2025, in Orlando, the summit gathered visionaries across industries and generations to address one of the most critical questions of our time: how do we prepare the next generation to lead?

Jakes will remain Chairman of the Board and spiritual overseer of The Potter's House, providing vision, counsel, and legacy leadership as the next generation steps into their senior pastoral roles.

Years in the Making

Sunday's announcement reflects the fulfillment of a multi-year strategy designed to ensure the continuity, integrity, and innovation of The Potter's House legacy. Highlights of this journey include:



2022: The Roberts family officially relocated from Los Angeles to Dallas, to take on the roles signifying a deep commitment to the ministry's growth.

2022 : The historic farewell of the annual Woman, Thou Art Loosed conference to continuing the global Woman Evolve movement, led by Pastor Sarah. 2023 : Pastor Touré and Pastor Sarah were installed as assistant pastors of The Potter's House, taking on significant leadership responsibilities.

Generational Leadership for a New Era

Pastor Touré, visionary leader, entrepreneur and founder of ONE | A Potter's House Church and Pastor Sarah, New York Times bestselling author, media influencer and founder of Woman Evolve, have emerged as vital voices for this moment. Their leadership model bridges generational divides and reimagines what modern spiritual leadership can look like, faithful to its foundation yet responsive to cultural shifts.

"We are committed to building a ministry that carries the heart of Bishop Jakes into a future that is both faithful and forward-thinking," said Pastor Touré. Pastor Sarah added, "This is not just a call to serve. It's a mandate to lead with compassion, clarity, and courage."

Their elevation reflects the belief that legacy is not something to preserve, it's something to propel. By entrusting this next chapter to leaders who carry both the heart of the house and a clear-eyed vision for the future, Bishop Jakes affirms what thriving institutions have always known: when successors are prepared with purpose, the mission doesn't just continue, it multiplies.

As they continue to build and foster community throughout the region, Pastor Touré and Pastor Sarah will also look to have presence and activate ministry within North Dallas as well.

Beyond the Pulpit: A Legacy Reimagined

While transitioning daily pastoral duties, T.D. Jakes will expand his global footprint and continue his work as Chairman of the T.D. Jakes Group, which consists of T.D. Jakes Real Estate Ventures, T.D. Jakes Enterprises and T.D. Jakes Foundation.

Chairman Jakes' businesses, social impact companies and partnerships will amplify his efforts to address critical social and economic issues, including workforce readiness, entrepreneurial investment, and community development. This evolution underscores his lifelong commitment to blending ministry with actionable solutions for systemic change.

Expanding his reach and deepening his impact beyond the pulpit, Jakes will soon speak to millions more daily through a new partnership with iHeartMedia, in which he will launch his own slate of shows with iHeartPodcasts. The slate will kick off with his new podcast "My Next Chapter" where he will explore the shifts happening in our world and our lives and how we, together, can rebuild what's been broken, especially during this time of national uncertainty. T.D. Jakes has long been at the forefront of this transformation bringing faith into boardrooms, soundstages, underserved neighborhoods, and now, into a future of greater strategic influence.

As part of his continued commitment to building economic opportunity, T.D. Jakes will lead the return of the Good Soil Forum to Dallas this June-a signature forum he founded to convene investors, entrepreneurs, and cultural leaders to equip small business owners with resources, capital access, and mentorship needed to thrive. Additionally in August 2025, the T.D. Jakes Group will curate a multi-day global exchange summit designed to catalyze economic empowerment, innovation, and cross-continental collaboration on Martha's Vineyard, known for its historic significance as a safe haven and incubator of cultural excellence.

More information about Sunday's announcement can be found here .

About The Potter's House

Founded in 1996 by Bishop T.D. Jakes, The Potter's House is a global humanitarian organization and 30,000-member church based in Dallas, Texas. Known for its dynamic worship, far-reaching media presence, and unwavering commitment to social uplift, it remains one of the most influential and innovative ministries in the world.

