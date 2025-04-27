BJP Counters AAP Allegation Of Bus Shortage In Delhi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) While 400 new DTC buses are scheduled to be launched on May 2, the BJP and the AAP were on Sunday involved in a bitter verbal duel over the alleged depletion of the public transport bus fleet in Delhi.

AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar alleged a bus crisis and critical shortage of Delhi Transport Corporation (STC) buses, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor dismissed the claim as misleading.

“Bus routes have been rationalised, and operations are structured. On May 2, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will dedicate 400 new buses to the people of Delhi,” said Kapoor.

The Delhi BJP spokesperson said it is unfortunate that in 10 years, the Arvind Kejriwal government has not added a single new bus to the DTC fleet. As a result, all the buses currently in the DTC and cluster fleet are over 10 years old and have completed their legal fitness life between 2023 and 2024.

Due to the inaction of the Kejriwal government, buses in the DTC and cluster fleets have outlived their fitness lifespan, and some of them have been taken off the roads, he said.

However, by rationalising bus routes in the city, the government has ensured that no bus crisis occurs, he said.

Kapoor said that the people of Delhi are aware that the shortage of buses is due to the Kejriwal government's failure to procure new buses.

He said the situation would have become much worse had the Narendra Modi-led Central Government not provided 1,700 electric buses to DTC under the FAME scheme.

Earlier, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme for clearly conveying that those attempting to disrupt peace in Kashmir will not be spared.

He assured that terrorists responsible for destabilising Jammu and Kashmir will face a strong response.

Sachdeva added that Prime Minister Modi has consistently fulfilled his promises. He expressed confidence that the Prime Minister will ensure justice for innocent Hindus in Pahalgam.

He concluded by stating that the BJP government is one that accepts challenges as opportunities to work, and both at the national and Delhi levels, the party is committed to moving forward by embracing every challenge.