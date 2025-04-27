‘It Makes Me Angry, I Feel Like I Failed You’: Valverde Pens Letter To Real Madrid Fans After Copa Loss

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde penned an emotional letter to fans after their 2-3 defeat in the final of the Copa del Rey against FC Barcelona.

For a club with the pedigree of Madrid, their season has been nothing short of a disappointment. Having entered the season as the defending European and La Liga champions, the Los Blancos were eliminated from the UCL after a 5-1 loss against Arsenal in the quarter-finals and the loss in the Copa del Rey has left them on the brink of a trophyless season.

Valverde, who has always been known as a leader in the Madrid dressing room, said he feels like he has failed the Real faithful and won't give up until his legs do.

“It happened again. And it will surely happen again many more times, because it is the road we are building and it is normal that one falls after so many miles. It makes me sad, it makes me angry, impotent. I feel like I failed you.

“It's been a difficult year, physically and mentally very tough, but one day I was clear: 'until my legs don't give up anymore'. This club doesn't deserve less.

“We'll be back, we'll continue and there I'll be leaving everything for the respect Madrid deserves, its people and everything that involves playing in the most winning team in history. Thank you,” read the post on Instagram.

Unlike the preceding two El Clasico's this season, which Barcelona emphatically conquered with score lines of 4-0 and 5-2 in La Liga and the final of Supercopa de Espana, Madrid fought back valiantly after going 0-1 down to a superb strike by Pedri before Mbappe's free-kick equalized proceedings.

Aurelien Tchouameni's header saw Madrid nudge ahead before Ferran Torres rounded past Thibaut Courtois in goal to force extra-time where Jules Kounde's clean hit saw the ball find the bottom corner from outside the box to seal a special 3-2 victory for the Catalonians.