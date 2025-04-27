Springworks Therapeutics Announces Expected CHMP Opinion In Q2 2025 For Nirogacestat For The Treatment Of Adults With Desmoid Tumors In The European Union

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STAMFORD, Conn., April 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWTX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on severe rare diseases and cancer, announced today that the Company anticipates the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will adopt an opinion on the marketing authorization application (MAA) for nirogacestat, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor, for the treatment of adults with desmoid tumors in the second quarter of 2025.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. We developed and are commercializing OGSIVEO® (nirogacestat) as the first and only FDA-approved medicine for adults with desmoid tumors and GOMEKLITM (mirdametinib) as the first and only FDA-approved medicine for both adults and children with neurofibromatosis type 1 associated plexiform neurofibromas (NF1-PN). We are also advancing a diverse portfolio of novel targeted therapy product candidates for patients with both solid tumors and hematological cancers.

