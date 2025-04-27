Tripura's Unemployment Ratio Less Than National Average, Claims CM Saha

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, April 27 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Sunday that the state's unemployment percentage is less than the national average and the government is trying hard to further improve it.

Distribution of appointment letters among 479 government job aspirants, the Chief Minister added that as per the periodical labour force survey by the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Tripura's unemployment percentage was 10 against the national average of 5.80 during the 2018-19 financial year.

"Now the unemployment percentage as per the said survey has come down to 1.7 per cent against the national average of 3.2 per cent. It shows the employability is more in the state," he said.

Chief Miniser Saha said that since the BJP government came to power in Tripura in 2018 and till now 16,942 men and women received government jobs in many departments without any political backing or favour.

Besides, through the outsourcing system, 5,771 people were engaged in different departments while several thousand people were engaged in private security and other services, he added.

The Chief Minister said that through the Tripura Industrial Development Corporation employment generation was done for 1,617 people.

He added that on February 6, Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a programme in Agartala distributed appointment letters among 2,806 government job aspirants in 37 departments and that was a record in Tripura that such a large number of people received government jobs on one occasion.

The state government has been providing regular skill development training to the government employees for upgrading their working skills and efficiencies, CM Saha said.

The Chief Minister added that from among the Self Help Group (SHGs) members, 91,871 women emerged as 'Lakhpati Didis' through their engagement in various enterprising units.

He said that Tripura currently has 53,623 SHGs under the Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission, and 4.84 lakh rural women are associated with these SHGs, while under the Tripura Urban Livelihood Mission, around 5,941 SHGs were formed involving 63,743 women living in the urban areas.

He added that Rs 746.80 crore were given as financial assistance (revolving fund) to these SHG members to produce various items and to do business in numerous sectors.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aspiration, the Chief Minister said that Tripura government has given utmost priority in transparency in governance, employment, service delivery to people and all other areas of administrations.