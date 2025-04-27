BSU And ICESCO Discuss Prospects For Cooperation

MENAFN - AzerNews) A meeting has been held at Baku State University (BSU) with Muhammad Sharif, the Science and Technology Advisor of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO),reports.

During the meeting, Rector of the Baku State University Elchin Babayev provided information about the scientific potential of the university, the steps taken towards international cooperation, and particularly the relationships developed with ICESCO. He noted that the ICESCO Biomedical Materials Department operating under BSU significantly contributes to deepening collaboration with the organization.

To further expand this partnership in the future, joint projects, conferences, and training programs are planned.

In his speech, Muhammad Sharif discussed the initiatives undertaken by ICESCO in the fields of science and technology, the support for scientific development in member countries, and the priorities concerning the international visibility of potential researchers. He emphasized the particular importance of collaboration with Azerbaijan's educational and scientific institutions for ICESCO, highlighting that the established connections with BSU serve as a model.

During the meeting, discussions were held on future cooperation opportunities between BSU and ICESCO, the realization of joint research projects, support for startup initiatives, and engaging students in innovative activities.

With its rich cultural legacy, Azerbaijan joined the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO) in 1991.

Since then, Azerbaijan has actively promoted the preservation of its Islamic cultural heritage.