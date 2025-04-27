Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Ilham Aliyev Offers Condolences To President Of Iran

2025-04-27 10:09:59
(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Azernews reports.

The letter reads as follows:

Dear Mr. President,

We are deeply saddened by the news of the loss of lives and numerous injuries caused by the explosion at the Shahid Rajaee port in the city of Bandar Abbas.

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my heartfelt condolences to you, to the families and loved ones of the victims, and to the entire people of Iran over this tragedy. I wish a swift recovery to the injured.

May Allah rest their souls in peace!

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 27 April 2025

MENAFN27042025000195011045ID1109477950

