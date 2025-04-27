After 100 Days, Trump Has Lowest Rating Among Presidents In Last 80 Years
This is according to a new ABC /Washington Post poll conducted by Langer Research Associates with the support of Ipsos, Ukrinform reports.
Thus, Trump's job approval rating has dropped from 45% in February to 39% now. It almost corresponds to his (Trump's) average (40%) for the first term. The current level of support is the lowest after 100 days in office since the days of President Harry Truman.
Specifically, 39% of respondents said they approve of Trump's job performance as president, while 55% said they disapprove.
By another measure, 83% of Republicans said they approve of Trump's job performance, while 93% of Democrats and 60% of independents said they disapprove.
Among people who voted for him in November, only 6% said they now regret it, while 94% said it was the right decision.
The most threatening thing for Trump, given his promise of economic growth, is the level of negative views of the economy: 72% said they think it is very likely or somewhat likely that his economic policies will cause a recession in the short term. Also, 73% said the economy is in bad shape, and 53% said it has gotten worse since Trump took office.
Regarding global tariffs, 64% of respondents said they disapprove of their introduction; regarding the economy as a whole and U.S. relations with other countries, 61% said they disapprove; regarding concern for the interests of ordinary Americans, 58% said they disapprove; and regarding the management of the federal government, 57% said they disapprove of Trump's work.
In addition, 49% to 34% of respondents said that Trump has weakened rather than strengthened U.S. leadership in the world. Although this is still a negative indicator, it is better than the result of his predecessor Joe Biden (48%-23%) on the same issue in 2022, the report said.
46% of respondents said Trump's approach to Russia is too friendly, while 11% said it is too confrontational, and 40% said it is about right. This is similar to the results of a survey conducted in January 2017.
The publication notes that this poll was completed before the administration began pressuring Ukraine last week to accept a ceasefire agreement favorable to Russia.Read also: Trump said at least 53 times he would end Ukraine war within 24 hours – CN
The ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll was conducted online using the Ipsos KnowledgePanel® probability method April 18-22, 2025 in English and Spanish among a random national sample of 2,464 adults. The party breakdown is 30%-30%-29%, Democrats-Republicans-Independents. The results have a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.
As Ukrinform reported, US President Donald Trump promised his Estonian counterpart Alar Karis after the Pope's funeral in Rome that Washington would remain a mediator in the peace process between Ukraine and Russia.
Photo: White House
