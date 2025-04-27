Helly Shah Shows Us What Happens When You Let Your Intrusive Thoughts Win

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) Popular television actress Helly Shah shared a fun video on her Instagram handle where she goes to show us what happens when you let your intrusive thoughts win.

In the clip shared by her on social media, Shah is in her dressing room, claiming that according to her hairdresser, she has not cut enough hair, and has now volunteered to chop them off further.

She cuts some of Shah's hair from the front, giving her bangs.

We can also see a nervous Shah saying "Ganpati Bappa Mourya" as her hair are cut.

Happy with the final outcome, the actress says, "I think they look really good."

"When you let your intrusive thoughts win...P.S ~ Watch it till the end...Haircut courtsey ~ @hairstylist_jennny," she wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, Shah is currently seen in the series, "Zyada Mat Udd". Talking about the project, she disclosed that she likes to challenge herself with roles that help her push her boundaries.

"Being part of an ensemble cast has never been a concern for me because I trust my craft. What truly excites me is challenging myself with roles that push my boundaries as an actor," she said.

Shah is seen as Kajal in the show, a confident and ambitious woman who refuses to be held back by societal expectations.

Shedding further light on her character, she stated,“Playing Kajal in "Zyada Mat Udd" has been a refreshing experience because she is bold, fearless, and refuses to be confined by societal norms. She speaks her mind, stands up for herself, and brings a different energy compared to the roles I've played before. Exploring her journey has been both exciting and rewarding."

A perfect blend of drama and comedy,“Zyada Mat Udd”, talks about the struggles and aspirations of young individuals trying to carve their own path in a world full of challenges.