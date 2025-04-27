403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ongoing Israeli Assaults Claim Lives of Over 52,000 Palestinians
(MENAFN) At least 52,243 Palestinians have lost their lives since the start of Israel's military offensive in October 2023, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.
In the past 24 hours alone, 51 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes, and 115 others were injured, bringing the total number of injured to 117,639. The ministry reported that “many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them.”
Additionally, the ministry updated its registry, adding the names of 697 individuals after their details were verified and approved.
Israeli military operations resumed on March 18, resulting in the deaths of 2,151 Palestinians and injuring 5,598 others. This escalation violated a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement established in January.
Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity. Israel is also facing a genocide lawsuit at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.
In the past 24 hours alone, 51 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes, and 115 others were injured, bringing the total number of injured to 117,639. The ministry reported that “many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them.”
Additionally, the ministry updated its registry, adding the names of 697 individuals after their details were verified and approved.
Israeli military operations resumed on March 18, resulting in the deaths of 2,151 Palestinians and injuring 5,598 others. This escalation violated a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement established in January.
Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity. Israel is also facing a genocide lawsuit at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment