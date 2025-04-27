HONOR KSA Expands Its Presence With New Flagship Experience Store In Riyadh

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) HONOR's first flagship store in the KSA provides visitors with a premium experience, exciting offers and free services.





HONOR, a global leading AI device ecosystem company has officially opened its first flagship experience store in Saudi Arabia at Solitaire Mall, marking a significant step in its expansion across the Kingdom. The opening event attracted a wide range of attendees, including media representatives, brand partners, lifestyle and tech influencers, tech enthusiasts, and loyal HONOR fans, all eager to be part of this exciting milestone.

HONOR's latest store opening represents a key milestone in the brand's strategic growth across the region, particularly in Saudi Arabia. This move aligns with HONOR's vision to expand its footprint and deepen its presence within the Kingdom.

On this occasion Mr. Jerry, Country Manager of HONOR Device KSA commented“For us, HONOR Experience Store represents more than just growth-it's about connecting directly with our customers in Saudi Arabia.” He added“Through this premium store, we're providing them with a space to discover, experience, and interact with our cutting-edge technology and latest innovations.”

Among the special guests was Zena Emad, a talented artist, who brought an extra spark to the event. Her presence really highlighted how HONOR resonates across different creative fields. Zena interacted with the attendees, sharing her genuine excitement for HONOR's latest products and talking about how she personally connects with the brand's cutting-edge technology. Her presence added a unique flair to the event, reinforcing HONOR's growing appeal not only among tech enthusiasts but also within the entertainment and cultural industries.

“I'm truly excited to be part of this event and to celebrate HONOR's groundbreaking store opening,” said Zena Emad.“It's amazing to see how the brand is changing the way we experience technology, especially as someone who thrives in the creative space. HONOR is all about innovation, and I'm proud to be here to witness this incredible milestone.”

The HONOR experience store officially opened its doors, with a range of special promotions and exclusive offers designed to celebrate this milestone. Visitors can enjoy 15% off on all products from 24April to 30April. Additional promotions include the free screen film protection replacement offer on all HONOR smartphones and tablets from 24April to 23May.

About HONOR :

HONOR is a global leading AI device ecosystem company. It is committed to revolutionizing human-to-device interactions to bridge the AI ecosystem with all consumers in the agentic AI era and beyond. The company endeavors to open industrial boundaries through open, seamless collaboration to co-create a value-sharing ecosystem with industry partners. With an innovative product portfolio spanning AI phones, PCs, tablets, wearables and more, HONOR aims to empower every human, enabling everyone to embrace the new intelligent world.