HBMSU Signs Mou With Project Management Institute To Enhance Knowledge Exchange And Adopt Global Best Practices

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Project Management Institute (PMI), in an effort to develop innovative professional education programs that prepare learners for the job market. The agreement seeks to establish collaborative pathways for knowledge exchange and the adoption of global best practices, in line with the University's approach to setting new benchmarks for institutional efficiency and the quality of educational outcomes. It also seeks to shape the future roadmap for technology-driven education, with a focus on empowering learners and reinforcing the University's leadership as a hub for smart learning in the region.

The MoU was signed by His Excellency Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, and Hanny Alshazly, Managing Director for the Middle East and North Africa at Project Management Institute, in the presence of several prominent members from both entities.

His Excellency Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of HBMSU, said,“The University draws inspiration from the country's ambitious national goals and embraces an approach that aligns educational outcomes with the core principles of the knowledge economy. By steering partnerships and strategic programs with leading entities in education and technology, the university is dedicated to promoting excellence and innovation in the academic setting. We are confident that our partnership with the Project Management Institute will yield impactful results, given our shared commitment to adopting global best practices and exchanging institutional expertise. Together, we aim to establish a strong educational foundation that meets current needs and addresses future demands across key sectors, reinforcing Dubai's position as a global hub for science and knowledge.” Notably, HBMSU offers a highly coveted Master of Project Management program, along with other specialised training programs in the same field.”

Hanny Alshazly, Managing Director for the Middle East and North Africa at the PMI, stated,“PMI is proud to join hands with Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University – the first smart university in the UAE and GCC – in a partnership that reflects our shared commitment to innovation, digital learning, and next-generation leadership. Through this collaboration, we aim to support students and professionals by providing access to global project management standards and practical tools that strengthen capabilities in a fast-changing world. HBMSU is a valued academic partner, and we look forward to shaping the future of project success together.”

The latest MoU promises to develop a robust framework for exchanging knowledge and skills, leveraging supporting materials such as case studies, and harnessing the institute's resources for joint publications. As part of the memorandum's scope, the institute will also make its products available online, collaborate on the launch of an integrated business platform for the University, and present the University with a wide range of its products and solutions. These efforts are positioned to drive academic innovation, enhance smart learning, and improve accreditation for HBMSU's faculty and learners.