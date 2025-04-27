Ajman Department Of Tourism Development To Highlight Emirate's Cultural Identity And Civilisational Diversity

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) As part of its ambitious vision to enhance Ajman's presence on the global tourism map, the Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) is set to participate in the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025, scheduled to take place from April 28 to May 1, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). This participation presents an exceptional opportunity for ADTD to highlight the developments in the emirate's tourism sector and explore new avenues for collaboration with regional and international partners.

In line with its participation, ADTD will present a dedicated section for museums underscoring Ajman's rich cultural and historical identity as well as deeply rooted civilisation diversity. It will feature an exclusive corner focusing on the Manama Museum in Ajman, which acts as a unique gateway into the emirate's history and rich folk heritage, reflecting the cultural legacy that shaped its identity across generations in an interactive manner.

H.E. Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director-General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, said:“Our upcoming participation in the Arabian Travel Market 2025 coincides with the rapid growth of Ajman's tourism sector. ATM 2025 is a strategic platform for us to exhibit Ajman's rich tourism and cultural assets, highlight the unique experiences it can offer and reinforce our partnerships with major players in the travel and hospitality sector. Moreover, it will support our efforts to reinforce Ajman's standing as a leading tourism destination on a global and regional level.”

As part of the exhibition, ADTD will highlight the Asian Bodybuilding Championship, which Ajman will host from June 14 to 18. It will also feature the unveiling of the Championship's official visual identity. This step aims to promote the prominent sporting event and enhance its regional and international presence, reflecting the Emirate's commitment to supporting sports and nurturing local and international athletes.

Additionally, ADTD will facilitate the live sculpting of the Manama Museum's prototype by the renowned Emirati sculptor Huda Alrais, highlighting the authenticity of Emirati culture and heritage. Moreover, through interactive digital displays featuring Ajman museums' key attractions, ADTD will offer a glimpse into the unique experiences awaiting the audience during their upcoming visits.

The department's pavilion will convene 17 exhibiting entities from various fields, including hotels, tourism destinations, as well as heritage, culture and arts institutions. Participating entities include the Ajman Department of Economic Development, Ajman Chamber, Ajman Hotel and Villas by Blazon Hotels, Fairmont Ajman, Ajman Saray, Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel, Ewan Tower Hotel Apartments, Al Zorah Beach Resort, Zarya Wellness Spa Management Company, Flash Horizon Tourism L.L.C., Rida International Tourism and Travel, Musandam Sea Adventure Travel and Tourism, ART EDGE TRAVEL L.L.C., Arabian Oryx Travel and Tourism LLC, Joyce Tours Tourism L.L.C., and Al Malaky Foodstuff Packing LLC.

The attendees can visit ADTD's pavilion, which is located in Sheikh Saeed Hall 1, Stand ME0920, to explore Ajman's heritage, diversity, and unique tourism investment opportunities.