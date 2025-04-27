Hikvision Releases 2024 Full-Year And 2025 First-Quarter Financial Results
Throughout the past year, the company strengthened its overseas presence, with main business revenue from international markets rising to RMB 25.989 billion, accounting for 28.10% of total revenue and reflecting an 8.39% YoY growth. Hikvision's overseas revenue spans over 180 countries and regions, with developing markets contributing more than 70% of that total. The steady increase of overseas business revenue has emerged as an important driver of the company's overall profit growth. Meanwhile, Hikvision's innovation businesses continued to grow rapidly, with revenue reaching RMB 22.484 billion.
In 2024, Hikvision continued to prioritize research and development, investing RMB 11.864 billion in R&D, accounting for 12.83% of its total revenue. Over the years, the company has built a multi-level R&D system with the headquarters' R&D capabilities at the core, radiating to key regions both domestically and internationally.
In its latest developments, Hikvision is actively advancing AIoT technologies, with its Guanlan Large-Scale AI Models integrating vision, language, and multimodal capabilities, among others. These innovations have significantly enhanced both perception and cognition abilities of Hikvision's products and solutions. For instance, in perimeter protection, the large vision model can achieve a 90% reduction in false alarms.
Looking ahead, Hikvision is committed to a strategy of high-quality growth, with a stronger focus on driving innovation, enhancing efficiency and ensuring long-term sustainability.
