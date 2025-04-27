Preity Zinta Celebrates Young Talents Of Her IPL Team, Calls Them The ‘Base Of Punjab Power’

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, who is known for 'Dil Chahta Hai', 'Koi... Mil Gaya', 'Lakshya', 'Veer-Zaara' and others, is celebrating young talents from her IPL team, Priyansh and Prabhsimran Singh.

On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared two pictures. The first picture features the actress with sporting talents. The second picture of the cricketers opening the innings for Punjab Kings.

She also penned a note in the caption as she shared how even the rain in the last match couldn't dampen their spirits.

She wrote,“Last night rain played spoilt sport, but not enough to dampen the spirits of our two young explosive openers. Prabhsimran has been with us from the start when he was a teenager & this is Priyansh's first IPL! I'm so proud to see both of them play fearlessly & with maturity complimenting each other & becoming the base of Punjab Power”.

Earlier, the actress had hit back at Indian National Congress' Kerala unit accusing them of cooking lies and putting them out in the public domain. INC Kerala had written on X, formerly Twitter, "She gave her social media accounts to BJP and got 18 Cr written off and the bank collapsed last week. Depositors are on the streets for their money".

The actress shot back at the political party without mincing her words as she accused them of propagating "false news".

She wrote, "No I operate my social media accounts myself and shame on you for promoting FAKE NEWS! No one wrote off anything or any loan for me. I'm shocked that a political party or their representative is promoting fake news & indulging in vile gossip & click baits using my name & images".

"For the record a loan was taken and FULLY PAID BACK - over 10 years ago. Hope this clarifies and helps so there are no misunderstandings in the future (sic)", she added.